Sky Shield 9 kicks off

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron deployed from North Carolina’s Seymour Johnson Air Force Base takes off from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during Exercise Sky Shield 9, July 14, 2024. Part of Exercise Sky Shield 9, intended to increase the air component operability between the U.S., Qatar and partner nations, the pilots practice collaborative inflight training scenarios and combat search and rescue (CSAR) regional tactics, techniques, and procedures in defense of regional airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

Date Taken: 07.14.2024 Date Posted: 07.25.2024