    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sky Shield 9 kicks off [Image 18 of 22]

    Sky Shield 9 kicks off

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron deployed from Michigan’s Selfridge Air Reserve Base taxis at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during Exercise Sky Shield 9, July 14, 2024. Part of Exercise Sky Shield 9, intended to increase the air component operability between the U.S., Qatar and partner nations, the pilots practice collaborative inflight training scenarios and combat search and rescue (CSAR) regional tactics, techniques, and procedures in defense of regional airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 05:24
    Photo ID: 8549232
    VIRIN: 240714-F-UA699-1363
    Resolution: 5307x3538
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Shield 9 kicks off [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    partner nation integration
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthog
    Sky Shield IX

