Sky Shield 9 kicks off

An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 107th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron deployed from Michigan’s Selfridge Air Reserve Base takes off while an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron deployed from North Carolina’s Seymour Johnson Air Force Base taxis at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, during Exercise Sky Shield 9, July 14, 2024. Part of Exercise Sky Shield 9, intended to increase the air component operability between the U.S., Qatar and partner nations, the pilots practice collaborative inflight training scenarios and combat search and rescue (CSAR) regional tactics, techniques, and procedures in defense of regional airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

