    11th ADA inducts 24 Soldiers into NCO Corps during ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    11th ADA inducts 24 Soldiers into NCO Corps during ceremony

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Capt. Ego Ekenta 

    11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Inductees from the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade raise their right hands as they recite the NCO Charge during the NCO Induction ceremony on July 19.

    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 17:19
    NCO Induction Ceremony
    11th ADA

