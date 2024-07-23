Inductees from the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade raise their right hands as they recite the NCO Charge during the NCO Induction ceremony on July 19.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 17:19
|Photo ID:
|8548409
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-KC263-1930
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.1 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th ADA inducts 24 Soldiers into NCO Corps during ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Ego Ekenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
11th ADA inducts 24 Soldiers into NCO Corps during ceremony
No keywords found.