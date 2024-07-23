Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Lloret, 11th Air Defense Artillery brigade command sergeant major, recites the NCO Charge to the inductees as leaders across the brigade witness the event during the NCO Induction ceremony on July 19.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 17:19 Photo ID: 8548408 VIRIN: 240719-A-KC263-3172 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 174.87 KB Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th ADA inducts 24 Soldiers into NCO Corps during ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Ego Ekenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.