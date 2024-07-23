11th ADA inducts 24 Soldiers into NCO Corps during ceremony

EL PASO, Texas – The 11th Air Defense "Imperial" Brigade hosted an NCO induction ceremony on July 19, recognizing 24 soldiers who achieved the rank of sergeant. Friends, family, and leaders from across the brigade attended the event to support and celebrate the inductees.



The NCO Induction Ceremony is a time-honored Army custom marking the transition of a Soldier to a leader in the NCO Corps. It is a formal recognition of new corporals and sergeants, highlighting their increased responsibility for training and leading junior enlisted Soldiers.



"The tradition of commemorating the passing of a Soldier to a noncommissioned officer can be traced to the Army of Frederick the Great," said Staff Sgt. Anthony Schiavo, the ceremony narrator. "The creed of the noncommissioned officer has served as a guiding document for noncommissioned officers since its inception in 1973. Today, our NCOs will affirm their commitment to the professionalism of our Corps and become a part of the 'Backbone' of the Army."



Following the initial remarks, senior enlisted members marched up stage and lit red, white, and blue candles to represent each of the letters in the NCO acronym. The red candle symbolizes the blood shed by NCOs. The white candle signifies purity, honor, and integrity. The blue candle represents the loyalty that all noncommissioned officers exhibit.



Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Erik Bernal, who formerly served as the 2-43 Battalion Command Sgt. Major, was the keynote speaker. Bernal shared his personal experiences and emphasized the communication challenges and changes the inductees will face as NCOs. He highlighted the obligation NCOs have to represent the interests of the soldiers they are now charged with leading.



Following his message, the 24 NCO inductees all stood, raised their right hands, and recited the charge of the NCO, led by Command Sgt. Maj. Lloret, 11th ADA brigade command sergeant major.



The NCO Charge is a pact each inductees recite, reviewing the roles and responsibilities expected of an NCO leader.



“Raise your right hand and repeat after me,” Lloret said as he began to recite the NCO Charge. “I will discharge carefully and diligently the duties of the grade to which I have been promoted and uphold the traditions and standards of the Army…”



"Inductees, do you swear and affirm to uphold and secure the values and responsibilities of the noncommissioned officer?" Lloret asked, to which the inductees responded, “Yes, Sergeant Major!”



Inductees then lined up to “cross the line” through the arch placed on stage. Once each inductee crossed the line, they were personally congratulated by Bernal and Lloret and presented with their certificate.



Afterwards, four junior enlisted, Soldiers E-4 and below, each read scripted requests to the newly inducted NCOs.



“Train me, Sergeant that one day I too can be called Sergeant. Trainer of Soldiers, Backbone of the Army. Train me to accept those responsibilities that are yours. Train me to train my Soldiers to be the greatest defenders of freedom in the world. Sergeant, train me to be a Sergeant. I shall leave this Army knowing, with my last step and my last breath, that my fate was always safest in your hands. Sergeant, train me, that I too can earn the title, Sergeant.”



Among the inductees, Sgt. Adrian Duarte, 2-43 ADA, shared his thoughts on what it means to be an NCO. "Being an NCO means don’t be afraid to make and learn from your mistakes. Learn from those experiences because you never know unless you try. And taking on the initiative will inspire others to want to be like you," he said.



After each inductee passed through the ceremonial archway, the inductees recited the NCO Creed to conclude the ceremony.



The 24 inducted NCOs at the ceremony are as follows: from Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 11th ADA, Cpl. Logan Shuron; from 1st Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Sgt Philip Betts, Cpl. Alex Botello-Cruz, Sgt. Merelin Ponce, and Sgt. Adrian Aniekwena; from 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Sgt. Jalen Cook, Sgt. Alexander Dorer, Sgt. Adrian Duarte, Sgt. Richard Gena, Sgt. Jorge Gonzalez, Sgt. Ke’morey Hassan, Sgt. Justin Illick, Sgt. Rayshawn Jackson, Sgt. Cedric Moore, Cpl. Elijah Oliver, Sgt. Luis Pitre, Sgt. Fernado Rangel; from 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Sgt. Sophia Ashu, Cpl. Cameron Boggs, Cpl. Robert Closson, Sgt. Juan Estrada; from 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Cpl. Perla Corona.



More photos from the event are available to view and download on the 11th ADA Flickr page.

