U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Mackey, a fixed-wing aircraft safety equipment mechanic with Marine Attack Squadron 223, 2D Marine Aircraft Wing stands, with his section and air station leaders, and members of the Hancock Lodge at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 23, 2024. Mackay volunteers as a board member for the Havelock Youth Soccer Association, working to provide an enriching atmosphere for over 200 youth soccer players. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 16:15 Photo ID: 8548310 VIRIN: 240723-M-XP317-1007 Resolution: 3225x2150 Size: 3.36 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Havelock MAC Honors Service Person of the Quarter [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Isabella Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.