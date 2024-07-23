Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Havelock MAC Honors Service Person of the Quarter [Image 1 of 3]

    Havelock MAC Honors Service Person of the Quarter

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Mackey, left, a fixed-wing aircraft safety equipment mechanic with Marine Attack Squadron 223, 2D Marine Aircraft Wing, shakes hands with Bruce Fortin, the chairman of the military affairs committee, during a service person of the quarter ceremony at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 23, 2024. Mackay volunteers as a board member for the Havelock Youth Soccer Association, working to provide an enriching atmosphere for over 200 youth soccer players. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 16:15
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    #ServicPersonoftheQuarter #Marines #USMC #MCASCP

