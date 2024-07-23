U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Mackey, left, a fixed-wing aircraft safety equipment mechanic with Marine Attack Squadron 223, 2D Marine Aircraft Wing, shakes hands with Bruce Fortin, the chairman of the military affairs committee, during a service person of the quarter ceremony at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 23, 2024. Mackay volunteers as a board member for the Havelock Youth Soccer Association, working to provide an enriching atmosphere for over 200 youth soccer players. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)
Havelock MAC Honors Service Person of the Quarter
