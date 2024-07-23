Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Havelock MAC Honors Service Person of the Quarter

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Mackey, left, a fixed-wing aircraft safety equipment...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Story by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    The Havelock Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee recognized U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Mackey, a fixed-wing aircraft safety equipment mechanic assigned to Marine Attack Squadron 223, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, as the Service Person of the Quarter during a ceremony at the Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 23, 2024.

    Mackay spends his off-duty hours volunteering as a board member for the Havelock Youth Soccer Association, to give back to the community by providing an enriching atmosphere for over 200 youth soccer players, he explained.

    “Sgt. Mackey consistently goes above and beyond for the Marine Corps and his community,” U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Kyle Moskiewics, Mackay’s staff noncommissioned officer in charge, said. “He has dedicated over two years to his local community and is highly deserving of recognition for his unwavering devotion.”

