Havelock MAC Honors Service Person of the Quarter

Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Mackey, left, a fixed-wing aircraft safety equipment...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Mackey, left, a fixed-wing aircraft safety equipment mechanic with Marine Attack Squadron 223, 2D Marine Aircraft Wing is congratulated by Bruce Fortin, the chairman of the military affairs committee, on behalf of the Havelock community during a service person of the quarter ceremony at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 23, 2024. Mackay volunteers as a board member for the Havelock Youth Soccer Association, working to provide an enriching atmosphere for over 200 youth soccer players. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos) see less | View Image Page

The Havelock Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee recognized U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Mackey, a fixed-wing aircraft safety equipment mechanic assigned to Marine Attack Squadron 223, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, as the Service Person of the Quarter during a ceremony at the Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 23, 2024.



Mackay spends his off-duty hours volunteering as a board member for the Havelock Youth Soccer Association, to give back to the community by providing an enriching atmosphere for over 200 youth soccer players, he explained.



“Sgt. Mackey consistently goes above and beyond for the Marine Corps and his community,” U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Kyle Moskiewics, Mackay’s staff noncommissioned officer in charge, said. “He has dedicated over two years to his local community and is highly deserving of recognition for his unwavering devotion.”