Three NUWC Division Newport leaders earn DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award

Jay J. Melillo (center), director of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Customer Advocate Office and Field Team Operations Office, receives the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award from Technical Director Marie Bussiere (left) and Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (right) during a ceremony held on June 20, 2024. Melillo is being recognized with the third highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy for his numerous achievements at Division Newport from March 2019 to November 2023.

Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US