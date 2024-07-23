Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three NUWC Division Newport leaders earn DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award [Image 1 of 3]

    Three NUWC Division Newport leaders earn DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Richard Allen 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Jay J. Melillo (center), director of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Customer Advocate Office and Field Team Operations Office, receives the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award from Technical Director Marie Bussiere (left) and Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (right) during a ceremony held on June 20, 2024. Melillo is being recognized with the third highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy for his numerous achievements at Division Newport from March 2019 to November 2023.

    Meritorious Civilian Service Award
    NUWC Division Newport
    24-26

