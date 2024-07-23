Three NUWC Division Newport leaders earn DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award

Photo By David Stoehr | Chris Kenney (center), head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Chris Kenney (center), head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Procurement Division in the Contracts Department, receives the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award from Technical Director Marie Bussiere (left) and Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (right) during a ceremony held on June 20, 2024. Kenney is being recognized with the third highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy for his outstanding achievements at Division Newport from August 2017 to February 2024. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Three leaders at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport each were presented the Department of the Navy (DON) Meritorious Civilian Service Award during the command’s Annual Awards ceremony held on June 20.



Jay J. Melillo, director, Customer Advocate Office and Field Team Operations Office; Thomas Carroll, Other Transaction Authority (OTA) program manager, Strategic Planning Office; and Chris Kenney, head, Procurement Division in the Contract Department, were presented the third highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy.



Melillo, a resident of Westport, Massachusetts, is being recognized for his numerous achievements at Division Newport from March 2019 to November 2023.



Over the course of his 40-year Navy career, Melillo, has worked across departments and program offices at Division Newport. The knowledge he attained and relationships he cultivated throughout the warfare center, coupled with the valuable field experience he gained on assignments in Italy and Hawaii, significantly contributed to his leadership positions and his career.



“Having gained an appreciation for the impact technology developed at the warfare centers has on the warfighter during two field assignments, Melillo has encouraged others to pursue Field Team assignments, strengthening Division Newport’s presence nationally and internationally,” the award states.



“In his role as director of Field Team Operations, Melillo has been instrumental in supporting those who have pursued and were selected for Office of Naval Research (ONR) Global science advisor and science director positions,” the award states. “The unprecedented number of five ONR Global science advisors and science directors from Division Newport under Melillo’s leadership speaks to his willingness to help individuals achieve success, while simultaneously addressing the needs of the warfighter.”



Carroll, a resident of Bristol, Rhode Island, is being recognized for his outstanding achievements as OTA program manager at Division Newport from August 2017 to January 2024.



Carroll has been leading the OTA program since its inception., applying his skills and experience from serving more than 33 years at Division Newport. He spearheaded the efforts to establish an OTA by collaborating with subject matter experts at the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Office of Counsel and contracts specialists and researching the best processes and procedures for the OTA. With the award to the Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium in 2018, the OTA program has been highly successful on several fronts, including exceeding its initial expectations in dollars awarded. Over the past five and half years of the OTA, there have been 85 projects and awards totaling $565 million, exceeding its original estimate of $20 million per year.



“Carroll’s reputation as a trusted agent and sound advisor has helped facilitate this successful acquisition effort, ultimately delivering innovative technologies and capabilities into our warfighter’s hands faster,” the award states.



Based on the success of the OTA program at Division Newport, Carroll has helped other warfare center divisions establish similar programs at their commands, benefiting even more organizations and personnel in the fleet.



Kenney, a resident of Tiverton, Rhode Island, is being recognized for his outstanding achievements in Division Newport’s Procurement Division from August 2017 to February 2024.



With several positions of increasing responsibility over the past six years, Kenney applied his extensive knowledge and skills about Navy contracts to improve contract efficiency, expediency and value to the fleet and taxpayer, the award states. Working with Carroll, Kenney helped facilitate the establishment of the OTA program by working with subject matter experts at the NAVSEA Office of Counsel and contracts specialists and researching the best processes and procedures. Since the OTA was officially unveiled in June 2018, there have been 85 project awards totaling $565 million — an average of $102 million per year.



To take the OTA to new heights in 2019, Kenney worked alongside NUWC Headquarters personnel and Office of Naval Research staff to implement the first Department of Defense Prize Challenge from the NAVSEA enterprise. The goal of the challenge was to maximize innovation and attract businesses, universities and individuals outside the traditional companies that propose under the Federal Acquisition Regulation-based process.



Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings and Technical Director Marie Bussiere presented the awards to Melillo, Carroll and Kenney.



