Chris Kenney (center), head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Procurement Division in the Contracts Department, receives the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award from Technical Director Marie Bussiere (left) and Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (right) during a ceremony held on June 20, 2024. Kenney is being recognized with the third highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy for his outstanding achievements at Division Newport from August 2017 to February 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 14:30 Photo ID: 8548014 VIRIN: 240620-N-BZ518-1104 Resolution: 1000x748 Size: 531.43 KB Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US Hometown: TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Three NUWC Division Newport leaders earn DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award [Image 3 of 3], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.