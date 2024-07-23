Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three NUWC Division Newport leaders earn DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Chris Kenney (center), head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Procurement Division in the Contracts Department, receives the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award from Technical Director Marie Bussiere (left) and Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (right) during a ceremony held on June 20, 2024. Kenney is being recognized with the third highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy for his outstanding achievements at Division Newport from August 2017 to February 2024.

