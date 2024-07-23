Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th LRS HAZMART section ensure safe shipping of hazardous materials [Image 6 of 6]

    49th LRS HAZMART section ensure safe shipping of hazardous materials

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Goodwin, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron HAZMART journeyman, organizes flammable liquid canisters at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2024. The HAZMART section is responsible for shipping and storing a wide range of hazardous materials, ensuring safe delivery to multiple organizations across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    TAGS

    Holloman
    49th Wing
    49th LRS
    HAZMART

