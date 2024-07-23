49th LRS HAZMART section ensure safe shipping of hazardous materials

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Goodwin, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron HAZMART journeyman, sorts through a series of stored hazardous materials at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2024. The HAZMART section is responsible for shipping and storing a wide range of hazardous materials, ensuring safe delivery to multiple organizations across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 11:21
|Photo ID:
|8547508
|VIRIN:
|240718-F-IP012-1121
|Resolution:
|4207x2799
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
