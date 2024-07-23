49th LRS HAZMART section ensure safe shipping of hazardous materials

U.S. Air Force Airman Logan Dombrowski, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron HAZMART journeyman, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Goodwin, 49th LRS HAZMART journeyman, unload a coating kit for rain erosion at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2024. The HAZMART section is responsible for shipping and storing a wide range of hazardous materials, ensuring safe delivery to multiple organizations across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

