Soldiers and Airmen from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 228th Engineer Company, 337 Engineer Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 201st RED HORSE (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers) Squadron put the finishing touches on a concrete pad that, once cured, will serve as the base for a static display at the main entrance to Fort Indiantown Gap. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 08:30
|Photo ID:
|8547130
|VIRIN:
|240722-Z-CQ783-1008
|Resolution:
|5065x3379
|Size:
|11.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pa. National Guard engineers lay groundwork for static display installation [Image 8 of 8], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS