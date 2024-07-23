Pa. National Guard engineers lay groundwork for static display installation

Soldiers and Airmen from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 228th Engineer Company, 337 Engineer Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 201st RED HORSE (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers) Squadron put the finishing touches on a concrete pad that, once cured, will serve as the base for a static display at the main entrance to Fort Indiantown Gap. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US