    Pa. National Guard engineers lay groundwork for static display installation [Image 7 of 8]

    Pa. National Guard engineers lay groundwork for static display installation

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Soldiers and Airmen from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 228th Engineer Company, 337 Engineer Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 201st RED HORSE (Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers) Squadron put the finishing touches on a concrete pad that, once cured, will serve as the base for a static display at the main entrance to Fort Indiantown Gap. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

