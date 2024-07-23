DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Rana Singh, briefs Master-at-Arms Seaman Brendon Kiamar, both assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia conduct a small craft inspection July 24, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.24.2024 05:39 Photo ID: 8546974 VIRIN: 240719-N-KE644-1044 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.38 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSF Harbor Security conducts a Small Craft Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.