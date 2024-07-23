NSF Harbor Security conducts a Small Craft Inspection

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Rana Singh, briefs Master-at-Arms Seaman Brendon Kiamar, both assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia during a small craft inspection July 24, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)
