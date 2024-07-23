NSF Harbor Security conducts a Small Craft Inspection

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Rana Singh, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, turns on a small craft during a small craft inspection at harbor ops aboard Diego Garcia July 24, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

