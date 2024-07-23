USFJ LtGen visits MCIPAC Deputy Commander Col Fitzgerald

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander, United States Forces, Japan, commander, Fifth Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Yokota Air Base, Japan, and senior U.S. military representative in Japan, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Karin Fitzgerald, deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations Pacific shake hands during an outcall visit on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 22, 2024. Rupp discussed the mission of US forces in Japan and the importance of the bilateral relationship to the security and stability of the region. Rupp is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 03:44
|Photo ID:
|8546892
|VIRIN:
|240722-M-JS635-1005
|Resolution:
|3645x4344
|Size:
|7.99 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
