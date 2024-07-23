Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ LtGen visits MCIPAC Deputy Commander Col Fitzgerald [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander, United States Forces, Japan, commander, Fifth Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Yokota Air Base, Japan, and senior U.S. military representative in Japan, right center, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Karin Fitzgerald, deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, left center, speak during an outcall visit on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 22, 2024. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander, United States Forces, Japan, commander, Fifth Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, Yokota Air Base, Japan, and senior U.S. military representative in Japan, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Karin Fitzgerald, deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations Pacific shake hands during an outcall visit on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 22, 2024. Rupp discussed the mission of US forces in Japan and the importance of the bilateral relationship to the security and stability of the region. Rupp is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Camp Foster
    Joint Operations
    USFJ
    MCIPAC

