Assumption of Charter Ceremony - July 23, 2024

Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler delivers her remarks after assuming the charter as program executive officer for Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Simulation (PEO STRI) in Orlando, Florida, on July 23. PEO STRI is one of 12 program executive offices under ASA(ALT) and is the U.S. Army’s acquisition lead in delivering unmatched testing, training, and information operations to enhance operational readiness in support of national defense. The PEO STRI workforce is comprised of more than 1,200 highly skilled and diverse active duty, civilian, and contract personnel who work with high-caliber Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts while accelerating today’s training to defeat tomorrow’s threats. (U. S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

