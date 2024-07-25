PEO STRI Under New Leadership Following Assumption of Charter Ceremony

Photo By Donnie Ryan | Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler receives the Army Acquisition Corps flag from Lt. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Donnie Ryan | Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler receives the Army Acquisition Corps flag from Lt. Gen. Robert M. Collins, the Principal Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology) (ASA(ALT)) and Director, Army Acquisition Corps during an assumption of charter ceremony for Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Simulation (PEO STRI) in Orlando, Florida, on July 23. PEO STRI is one of 12 program executive offices under ASA(ALT) and is the U.S. Army’s acquisition lead in delivering unmatched testing, training, and information operations to enhance operational readiness in support of national defense. The PEO STRI workforce is comprised of more than 1,200 highly skilled and diverse active duty, civilian, and contract personnel who work with high-caliber Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts while accelerating today’s training to defeat tomorrow’s threats. (U. S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan) see less | View Image Page

Military personnel and civilian employees gathered to witness a change in leadership for the U. S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) during an assumption of charter ceremony at PEO STRI headquarters in Orlando, Florida, on July 23.



Lt. Gen. Robert M. Collins, Principal Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology) and Director, Army Acquisition Corps, presided over the ceremony and transferred the charter to Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, who recently served as the commanding general of the U. S. Army Contracting Command headquartered at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.



“This is truly a momentous occasion, a remarkable next chapter in the history of this PEO organization which has had a rich history,” Collins said. “Achieving these milestones does not happen without the strong and selfless sacrifices of many families.”



Collins recognized several members of Beeler’s family as well as close friends who have supported her throughout her 32-year military career. He also expressed the full confidence of the Honorable Douglas R. Bush, ASA(ALT), in Beeler’s outstanding leadership and ability to lead PEO STRI.



“It takes the right leader for a complex high priority mission, and it requires a leader who does not just have talent but is talented. We don’t just grow those overnight,” Collins said. “It takes decades to invest and grow that leader to lead at the strategic level. She is the right leader at the right time.”



Beeler said she is honored to accept the charter and is looking forward to working with senior Army leadership and the PEO STRI staff to ensure all the programs in the PEO STRI portfolio support Army readiness and modernization priorities and the U. S. National Defense and National Security Strategies.



“Over the past few weeks, I have been getting settled here in Orlando, and asking questions and listening to become familiar with all our programs and key focus areas,” Beeler said. “I appreciate everyone who has helped in that area.”



Beeler said it is the people of PEO STRI, as well as government, industry, and educational institution partners, who know the grit and determination it takes to deliver capabilities rapidly.



“We know we need to move fast, be more agile, and increase, change and modify performance capabilities as close to near real-time as possible,” Beeler said. “We cannot afford to be tacit in our commitment to use every tool in the acquisition tool kit and perhaps invent some of our own - to lead the way in modern software development.”



As the program executive officer (PEO), Beeler is tasked with utilizing the “Family of Systems” concept to ensure integration and interoperability are achieved between U. S. Army programs to support a full-spectrum Force. As the responsible management official, she will also provide overall direction and guidance for the development, acquisition, testing, product improvement, and fielding while ensuring total ownership cost reduction.



Her PEO duties also include establishing processes that facilitate communication, cooperation, information exchange, and collective decision-making between and among organizations. She will lead and directly control assigned project managers and leaders, placing primary management emphasis and oversight on balancing cost, schedule, performance, and supportability while capitalizing on acquisition reform initiatives.



Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PEO STRI is comprised of a highly skilled and diverse workforce of more than 1,200 Soldiers, Army civilians, and contractors who work with Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts by fielding and sustaining the next generation of multi-domain operations testing, training and information operations capabilities.