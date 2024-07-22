Col. Derek Baird talks to the crowd at the Army Community Services Birthday Bash on July 19.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 15:19
|Photo ID:
|8545629
|VIRIN:
|240719-O-QX652-1861
|Resolution:
|2048x1335
|Size:
|948 KB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sill Army Community Service marks 59th birthday with festive bash [Image 2 of 2], by Chris Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Sill Army Community Service marks 59th birthday with festive bash
Fort Sill