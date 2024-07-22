Command Sgt. Maj. William Pearson, Col. Derek Baird, Pvt. Davis, and Monica Ulibarri, director of Army Community Services cut the cake at the 59th Army Community Services Birthday Bash on July 19.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 15:19
|Photo ID:
|8545628
|VIRIN:
|240719-O-QX652-8477
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|654.75 KB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Hometown:
|LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill Army Community Service marks 59th birthday with festive bash [Image 2 of 2], by Chris Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Sill Army Community Service marks 59th birthday with festive bash
Fort Sill