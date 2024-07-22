Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 15:19 Photo ID: 8545628 VIRIN: 240719-O-QX652-8477 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 654.75 KB Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US Hometown: LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Sill Army Community Service marks 59th birthday with festive bash [Image 2 of 2], by Chris Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.