Fort Sill Army Community Service marks 59th birthday with festive bash

FORT SILL, Okla. — Fort Sill's Army Community Service (ACS) celebrated its 59th birthday July 19 with a festive bash that brought together Soldiers, families and community members.



"The ACS birthday is really exciting every year," said Monica Ulibarri, Army Community Services director. "We work hard throughout the year to support our service members and families. That's why we like to celebrate this event and invite everyone out."



ACS offers free services to Soldiers and their families, including relocation assistance, financial readiness programs and support for exceptional family members. These programs strive to enhance the well-being of military families from enlistment through post-service life.



Col. Derek Baird, Fort Sill Garrison commander, emphasized ACS's importance.



"Fifty-nine years ago, someone thought it would be a great idea to help our military community with these services, and it still is," he said.



Established July 25, 1965, by Gen. Harold K. Johnson, ACS has grown from grassroots efforts by Army spouses to a comprehensive support system at military installations worldwide.



Fort Sill's commitment to excellence was highlighted when Baird announced a recent accolade.



"Our Army Emergency Relief program won the Best Large Installation Award for the second year running," he said. "It provides vital financial education and assistance to our service members and families facing unexpected hardships."



The birthday celebration featured activities for all ages. Children enjoyed two bouncy houses while others lined up to dunk Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Pearson in the water tank.



Attendees of the birthday bash cooled off with shaved ice and snacks and also got the chance to play games and receive giveaways. There was also displays from the Fort Sill Fire Department K9 demonstrations and Fort Sill’s mascots, Big Deuce and Short Round to greet everyone.



“We would not be here without you, and we continue to do our best to support the evolving needs of Soldiers and Army families for many years to come,” said Ulibarri.

