SD Hosts Estonia MoD at the Pentagon

Honor guardsmen march in formation prior to a bilateral exchange between Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 23, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

