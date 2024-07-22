Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Hosts Estonia MoD at the Pentagon [Image 15 of 18]

    SD Hosts Estonia MoD at the Pentagon

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur participate in a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 23, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 14:05
    Photo ID: 8545556
    VIRIN: 240723-D-PM193-1279
    Resolution: 6965x4643
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    This work, SD Hosts Estonia MoD at the Pentagon [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Estonia
    MoD
    SECDEF
    SECDEF Austin

