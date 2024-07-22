Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur stand for the playing of the U.S. and Estonia national anthems during a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 23, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 14:05 Photo ID: 8545551 VIRIN: 240723-D-PM193-1147 Resolution: 6949x4633 Size: 3.78 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD Hosts Estonia MoD at the Pentagon [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.