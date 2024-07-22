49th Wing assists foreign allies in MQ-9 training

Royal Netherlands Air Force Maj. Justin Maasdam, 6th Attack Squadron instructor pilot, left, monitors a student pilot in a ground control station training simulator at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 26, 2024. The 49th Wing’s purpose in this collaboration is to assist in training MQ-9 Reaper pilots and sensor operators from the U.S. and allied nations, fostering international cooperation and ensuring consistent training standards for future NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US by SrA Isaiah Pedrazzini