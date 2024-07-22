49th Wing assists foreign allies in MQ-9 training

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Snyder, 16th Training Squadron plans and requirements superintendent, left, rates the instructing capabilities of Royal Netherlands Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Paulus Janson, 6th Attack Squadron sensor operator instructor at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 25, 2024. The purpose of this collaboration is for the 49th Wing to assist train MQ-9 Reaper pilots and sensor operators from the U.S. and allied nations, fostering international cooperation and ensuring consistent training standards for future NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

