    49th Wing assists foreign allies in MQ-9 training [Image 1 of 3]

    49th Wing assists foreign allies in MQ-9 training

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Snyder, 16th Training Squadron, plans and requirements superintendent, left, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Isai Gil, 6th ATKS sensor operator instructor, center, rate the instructing capabilities of Royal Netherlands Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Paulus Janson, 6th Attack Squadron sensor operator instructor at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 25, 2024. The purpose of this collaboration is for the 49th Wing to assist train MQ-9 Reaper pilots and sensor operators from the U.S. and allied nations, fostering international cooperation and ensuring consistent training standards for future NATO operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    NATO
    Dutch
    MQ-9
    Royal Netherlands Air Force
    49th Wing
    6th ATKS

