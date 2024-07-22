Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Wiesbaden library set to begin artificial intelligence instruction in the fall [Image 2 of 2]

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Roland Schedel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden's Library is starting to organize AI workshops this fall. The first class will be held on September 15, from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information visit: https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/calendar/event/ai-every-day/6516604/91223

    AI can make your life easier. Canva, ChatGPT 3.5, Bard and Texta.ai are the tools that will be discussed in more detail during the lessons. From polishing emails to analyzing information, planning vacations to writing cover letters, all of these tasks and more can be streamlined thanks to artificial intelligence. USAG Wiesbaden Library Director Lane DeLaPena said: "AI provides the basics; the human has to be the master."

