To bring more clarity to the mystery of AI, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Library is organizing AI and coding classes to be offered, to members of the garrison military community, this fall. The first hour long class is scheduled to take place on September 15, beginning at 2 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 07:31
|Photo ID:
|8544896
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-AF000-1002
|Resolution:
|2100x1200
|Size:
|445.48 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Wiesbaden library set to begin artificial intelligence instruction in the fall [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Wiesbaden library set to begin artificial intelligence instruction in the fall
No keywords found.