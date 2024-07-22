USAG Wiesbaden library set to begin artificial intelligence instruction in the fall

To bring more clarity to the mystery of AI, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Library is organizing AI and coding classes to be offered, to members of the garrison military community, this fall. The first hour long class is scheduled to take place on September 15, beginning at 2 p.m.

