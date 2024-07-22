USAG Wiesbaden library set to begin artificial intelligence instruction in the fall

Courtesy Photo | To bring more clarity to the mystery of AI, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Library...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | To bring more clarity to the mystery of AI, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Library is organizing AI and coding classes to be offered, to members of the garrison military community, this fall. The first hour long class is scheduled to take place on September 15, beginning at 2 p.m. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army is committed to expanding its development and use of artificial intelligence, or AI, to enable Soldiers on the modern, and future battlefield. The Artificial Intelligence Integration Center was created, at Carnegie Mellon University, to lead the Army’s implementation strategy to operationalize AI within the force.



To bring more clarity to the mystery of AI, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Library is organizing AI and coding classes to be offered, to members of the garrison military community, this fall. The first hour long class is scheduled to take place on September 15, beginning at 2 p.m.



Emerging technologies can be a game changer in our lives, think back to the development, rise and usage of the internet in the last decades of the 20th century.



AI is a growing industry that has rapidly become a large part of society through the everyday use and interactions with such companies that include Amazon, Facebook, Google, and many others that are using AI technology.



New possibilities with AI



Tasks such as polishing emails, analyzing information, planning vacations, writing cover letters, and many more can become more streamlined using AI.



To help accomplish such chores, students entering into the AI classes will be introduced to such tools as Canva, ChatGPT 3.5, Bard, and Texta.ai in greater detail, as part of the library’s AI program of instruction.



“These tools are easy to use and helpful,” said USAG Wiesbaden Library Director Lane DeLaPena.



However, she emphasized that AI is a tool that should never be relied on as the singular source of making, potentially, life-changing decisions.



“AI is a brainstorming tool – but always check the data (…) whether it's personal,

professional, or academic use, always double check the data.”



Human in the loop



Human interactions and exposure to AI has been blasted across the big screen for decades, thanks to Hollywood movie makers.



On the battlefield, the Army intends to use AI to enhance a Soldier’s lethality – not to replace them on the future battlefield. Decision makers on the battlefield making immediate choices that cannot be replicated in an operations center miles away.



Humans must provide information to ensure AI follows the correct path to solving a problem.



"AI provides the basics [but a] human has to be the master,” said DeLaPena.



For the Wiesbaden library director, her AI students will learn firsthand not to rely on AI in a vacuum without ensuring the accuracy of what using AI provides.



These programs can adapt to new circumstances to solve many tasks in the best way possible, but how this happens may not be fully understood by humans.



"Imagination is the only limitation of what AI can produce. If you can think of a prompt, AI will have an output,” said Lead Library Technician Matthew Mahoney.



Leveraging AI



The garrison’s library, located on Clay Kaserne, will showcase several ways AI can assist with everyday life, while also offering a coding class that provides an introductory glimpse into the ever-expanding universe of computer science, according to Mahoney.



“We [will] stress to our students the importance of verifying the information provided by AI tools [using other methods], such as using data from our library,” added DeLaPena.



For example, as part of the AI’s lesson plan, students will learn what questions to ask to get a travel itinerary. If the content entered is appropriate, ChatGPT delivers a schedule.



Of course, you can't expect the program to give you any real insider tips. For that you would have to study travel guides and travel blogs, according to DeLaPena.



Another example is creating a retirement scenario. The individual enters his or her data, as accurately as possible, and receives a detailed plan.

But the decision, including the question of whether this really fits my life plan, must be made by the individual.



The library AI classes do not require registration. However, for additional information contact the Wiesbaden Library, located on Clay Kaserne, by calling, DSN: 314-548-9821; or CIV: +49 (0)611-143-548-9821; or by visiting the library’s webpage on the USAG Wiesbaden website: https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/programs/wiesbaden-library