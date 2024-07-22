401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command

Col. Brandon Hill, commander, 401st Army Field Support Brigade, speaks during a change of Command Ceremony for the 401st Army Field Support Battalion-Southwest Asia at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 1, 2024. The 401st AFSBn-SWA is headquartered in Kuwait to receive, maintain, and issue enduring equipment sets across the U.S. Army Central area of responsibility in Southwest Asia. The Change of Command Ceremony was held to transfer responsibility to continue the 401st AFSBn mission. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Kumzak)

