Col. Brandon Hill, commander, 401st Army Field Support Brigade, presides over the 401st AFS Battalion-Southwest Asia change of command Ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 1, 2024. The 401st AFSBn-SWA is headquartered in Kuwait to receive, maintain, and issue enduring equipment sets across the U.S. Army Central area of responsibility in Southwest Asia. The change of command ceremony was held to transfer responsibility to continue the 401st AFSBn mission. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Kumzak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 05:26 Photo ID: 8544752 VIRIN: 240701-A-NG080-1070 Resolution: 5161x3534 Size: 18.57 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.