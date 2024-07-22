Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command [Image 14 of 14]

    401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    401st Army Field Support Brigade

    Lt. Col. Waldrell Thomas Jr., incoming commander, 401st Army Field Support Battalion-Southwest Asia, speaks during his change of command ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 1, 2024. The 401st AFSBn-SWA is headquartered in Kuwait to receive, maintain, and issue enduring equipment sets across the U.S. Army Central area of responsibility in Southwest Asia. The change of command ceremony was held to transfer responsibility to continue the 401st AFSBn mission. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Kumzak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 05:26
    Photo ID: 8544759
    VIRIN: 240701-A-NG080-1210
    Resolution: 5697x3781
    Size: 19.04 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command
    401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command
    401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command
    401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command
    401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command
    401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command
    401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command
    401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command
    401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command
    401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command
    401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command
    401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command
    401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command
    401st AFSBn-SWA Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    US Army
    Army Sustainment Command
    1TSC
    401st Army Field Support Brigade
    ARCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download