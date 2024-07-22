U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Babcock, 607th Air Communications Squadron commander, gives his first speech to his squadron during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 19, 2024. A change of command ceremony marks a smooth leadership transition, essential for preserving unit cohesion within the 7th Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 04:23 Photo ID: 8544721 VIRIN: 240719-F-BG083-1043 Resolution: 4995x3949 Size: 722.03 KB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 607 ACOMS hosts change of command 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.