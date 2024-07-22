Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    607 ACOMS hosts change of command 2024 [Image 3 of 5]

    607 ACOMS hosts change of command 2024

    OSAN AIR BASE, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Babcock, right, accepts command of the 607th Air Communications Squadron from Col. Daniel Biehl, 7th Air Operations Center deputy commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 19, 2024. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 04:23
    Photo ID: 8544720
    VIRIN: 240719-F-BG083-1040
    Resolution: 5670x3784
    Size: 964.39 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 607 ACOMS hosts change of command 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    607 ACOMS hosts change of command 2024
    607 ACOMS hosts change of command 2024
    607 ACOMS hosts change of command 2024
    607 ACOMS hosts change of command 2024
    607 ACOMS hosts change of command 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Republic of Korea
    United States Forces Korea
    51st Fighter Wing
    607th Air Communications Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download