607 ACOMS hosts change of command 2024

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Babcock, right, accepts command of the 607th Air Communications Squadron from Col. Daniel Biehl, 7th Air Operations Center deputy commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 19, 2024. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 04:23
|Photo ID:
|8544720
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-BG083-1040
|Resolution:
|5670x3784
|Size:
|964.39 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
