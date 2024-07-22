607 ACOMS hosts change of command 2024

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Dietz, right, relinquishes command of the 607th Air Communications Squadron to Col. Daniel Biehl, 7th Air Operations Center deputy commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 19, 2024. After relinquishing command, Dietz will continue to work within the 7th AF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

