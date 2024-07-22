U.S Air Force C-17 Globemaster III delivers M142 HIMARS for a live fire exercise during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01, Palau International Airport, Nov. 05, 2023. Realistic training exercises with our allies and partners, like JPMRC, strengthen defense relationships, foster multinational interoperability, generate readiness, and combat-credible fighter formations.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 23:02
|Photo ID:
|8544353
|VIRIN:
|231107-Z-RV808-5346
|Resolution:
|3071x2046
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|PALAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PW
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.