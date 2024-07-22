U.S Air Force C-17 Globemaster III delivers M142 HIMARS for a live fire exercise during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01, Palau International Airport, Nov. 05, 2023. Realistic training exercises with our allies and partners, like JPMRC, strengthen defense relationships, foster multinational interoperability, generate readiness, and combat-credible fighter formations.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 23:02 Photo ID: 8544353 VIRIN: 231107-Z-RV808-5346 Resolution: 3071x2046 Size: 2.76 MB Location: PALAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PW Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.