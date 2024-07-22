Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01 [Image 2 of 5]

    Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01

    PALAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PALAU

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    The U.S. Army's 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the U.S. Air Force conducted its rapid deployment live fire exercise during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 Palau International Airport, Nov. 7, 2023. Realistic training exercises with our allies and partners, like JPMRC, strengthen defense relationships, foster multinational interoperability, generate readiness, and combat-credible fighter formations.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 23:02
    Photo ID: 8544350
    VIRIN: 231107-Z-RV808-5417
    Resolution: 4273x2846
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: PALAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

