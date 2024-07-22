Brigade, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the U.S. Air Force conducted its rapid deployment live fire exercise during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 Palau International Airport, Nov. 7, 2023. Realistic training exercises with our allies and partners, like JPMRC, strengthen defense relationships, foster multinational interoperability, generate readiness, and combat-credible fighter formations.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 23:02
|Photo ID:
|8544352
|VIRIN:
|231107-Z-RV808-5418
|Resolution:
|4298x2863
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|PALAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PW
This work, Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.