    Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01 [Image 4 of 5]

    Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01

    PALAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, PALAU

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Brigade, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the U.S. Air Force conducted its rapid deployment live fire exercise during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 Palau International Airport, Nov. 7, 2023. Realistic training exercises with our allies and partners, like JPMRC, strengthen defense relationships, foster multinational interoperability, generate readiness, and combat-credible fighter formations.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    readiness
    lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    204thAS

