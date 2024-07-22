48th RQS training scenario July 18-19

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jassiel Gallo Bravo, 27th Special Operations Support Squadron deployed aircraft ground response element team member, tests his equipment before a training scenario commences at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Gila Bend, Ariz., July 18, 2024. The training scenario was hosted by the 48th Rescue Squadron to certify new members onto the Special Warfare Team-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

