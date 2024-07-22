Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th RQS training scenario July 18-19 [Image 3 of 3]

    48th RQS training scenario July 18-19

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jassiel Gallo Bravo, 27th Special Operations Support Squadron deployed aircraft ground response element team member, tests his equipment before a training scenario commences at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Gila Bend, Ariz., July 18, 2024. The training scenario was hosted by the 48th Rescue Squadron to certify new members onto the Special Warfare Team-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 19:18
    Photo ID: 8544032
    VIRIN: 240718-F-DX569-1215
    Resolution: 5311x3793
    Size: 10.52 MB
    Location: GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US
    This work, 48th RQS training scenario July 18-19 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DAGRE
    355 Wing
    48RQS
    Special Warfare Team-3

