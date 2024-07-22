Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th RQS training scenario July 18-19 [Image 1 of 3]

    48th RQS training scenario July 18-19

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jassiel Gallo Bravo, 27th Special Operations Support Squadron deployed aircraft ground response element team member, prepares his equipment for a training mission at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Gila Bend Ariz., July 18, 2024. DAGRE is an elite, specialized security forces service member trained in special operations, such as the training scenario conducted by the 48th Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 19:18
    Photo ID: 8544023
    VIRIN: 240718-F-DX569-1117
    Resolution: 3825x3060
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US
    This work, 48th RQS training scenario July 18-19 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    training scenario
    DAGRE
    deployed aircraft ground response element
    48RQS

