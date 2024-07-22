48th RQS training scenario July 18-19

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jassiel Gallo Bravo, 27th Special Operations Support Squadron deployed aircraft ground response element team member, prepares his equipment for a training mission at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Gila Bend Ariz., July 18, 2024. DAGRE is an elite, specialized security forces service member trained in special operations, such as the training scenario conducted by the 48th Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

