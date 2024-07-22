Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th RQS training scenario July 18-19 [Image 2 of 3]

    48th RQS training scenario July 18-19

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephen Winkleman, 27th Special Operations Support Squadron deployed aircraft ground response element team member, advises participating personnel during a training scenario conducted by the 48th Rescue Squadron at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Gila Bend, Ariz., July 18, 2024. Winkleman’s role in the scenario was to establish a forward operating base, and control ground movement for the safe medical evacuation of simulated patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 19:18
    Location: GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US
