U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephen Winkleman, 27th Special Operations Support Squadron deployed aircraft ground response element team member, advises participating personnel during a training scenario conducted by the 48th Rescue Squadron at the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Gila Bend, Ariz., July 18, 2024. Winkleman’s role in the scenario was to establish a forward operating base, and control ground movement for the safe medical evacuation of simulated patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 19:18 Photo ID: 8544031 VIRIN: 240718-F-DX569-1200 Resolution: 4643x3714 Size: 9.56 MB Location: GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th RQS training scenario July 18-19 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.