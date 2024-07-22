Aerial view of Dunkirk Harbor in Dunkirk, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded a $7.56 million contract on June 25, 2024 for repairs to the harbor's breakwater, maintaining the harbor’s viability and contributions to the local economy, protecting some of the area’s best waterfront recreation, and ensuring a harbor of refuge for vessels on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8543730
|VIRIN:
|220824-A-A1409-1003
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|DUNKIRK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dunkirk Harbor, New York [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Critical Repairs on the Way for Dunkirk Breakwater
Critical Repairs on the Way for Dunkirk Breakwater
No keywords found.