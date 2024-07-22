Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dunkirk Harbor, New York [Image 3 of 3]

    Dunkirk Harbor, New York

    DUNKIRK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Aerial view of Dunkirk Harbor in Dunkirk, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded a $7.56 million contract on June 25, 2024 for repairs to the harbor's breakwater, maintaining the harbor’s viability and contributions to the local economy, protecting some of the area’s best waterfront recreation, and ensuring a harbor of refuge for vessels on the Great Lakes. (U.S. Army photo by USACE Buffalo District)

